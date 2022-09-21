Fresh out of high school, but running as the voice for those still there

He may have just graduated from high school, but Malek Mekawi still wants to have a say on what goes on in Windsor-Essex schools.

Mekawi, 18, is a candidate for the public school board trustee race in Wards 1, 2 and 9 in Windsor. He thinks having someone young on the board will help educate older board members, because he said they are out of touch with the student perspective.

"Trustees don't value or respect the input of student trustees as much as they should," he told Windsor Morning's Nav Nanwa.

It was a pleasure to talk about my campaign for Public School Board Trustee this morning! <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorMorning</a> <a href="https://t.co/HCqH0fh2jp">pic.twitter.com/HCqH0fh2jp</a> —@malekmekawi_

Mekawi graduated from Vincent Massey Secondary School in June and is now a first-year student at the University of Windsor studying electrical engineering. He was a student trustee on the board last year and said the ideals trustees held were "outdated", prompting him to throw his name into the running.

"A lot of them will say questionable things, disregard important matters, and respectfully talk for the sake of talking, without actually providing any valuable input to our board," Mekawi said. "They don't have backgrounds in education. Most don't have children in the system. They're so out of touch with the reality of what happens in our school system."

Mekawi has gotten the word out to people that he is running, saying he has already knocked on 4,000 doors in the three wards.

"Most times, when I'm at the door, people think I'm canvassing on behalf of someone else," Mekawi said. "Then I tell them, 'No, it's me running,' and they say, 'You're just a kid!'"

At this point, Mekawi outlines his experience of previously serving on the board as a student trustee. The reactions he gets differs based on who answers the door.

"When I talk to parents of children in our system, they're super excited," Mekawi said. "When I talk to the older folks, who no longer have children in the system, they're kind of stuck on the idea that, 'You're way too young. You need to get your life together.'"

Others running for the trustee position welcome Mekawi to the race.

"I'm glad that Malek would like to stand up and join the election," said Linda Qin. "It's good that young people have more interest in public service."

Despite Mekawi's criticisms of the board, Qin who was elected in 2018 said she has been working hard during her time on the board.

"I have been a professor before and am a parent of two nice kids," Qin said. "I believe I have more experience on education. But I will always listen to the opinions of parents and students."

Linda Qin, a candidate in the race for public school board trustee for Wards 1, 2 and 9 in Windsor, is happy that Malek Mekawi is running. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"[It] is very good that Malek is getting involved at this age," said Fazle Baki. "Fresh energy is always welcome."

Baki said he brings experience from serving on the board of governors at the University of Windsor.

"I have experience with mental health, financial proficiency, science, technology, engineering and math education and helping students with special needs," he said. "I have chaired several committees at the Odette School of Business in the last seven years developing and improving curriculum, leading the assurance of learning process, providing accommodation to students with mental health and other extenuating circumstances."

Mekawi said managing academic and political commitments is almost second nature to him.

"I see it as the next step in my life and continuing my education and my passion over the term of a student trustee," he said. "I really grew to have a passion for advocacy and the education system. Nobody becomes a trustee unless you really have that passion going for you."

The public school board trustee race for Wards 1, 2 and 9 is between Mekawi, incumbent Linda Qin, former board chair Kim McKinley, automotive engineering professor Fazle Baki and family and immigration lawyer Maria Fernandes.

Advance voting begins on Oct. 5 and election day is on Oct. 24.