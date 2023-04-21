Windsorites mark Eid al-Fitr with family and friends

The month of Ramadan came to an end Friday with Eid al-Fitr. For many who took part in prayers at the University of Windsor's St. Denis Centre, the month was a time of reflection and gratitude.

"Fasting for Ramadan really was refreshing for me," said Rida Waseem.

"I felt like over time you kind of start to lose faith just because you're not reminded of, not only your community, but also knowing that religion is there for you. It kind of reminded me of my faith and honestly this is probably one of the best times of the year for us, especially for me. I look forward for it."

Shayan Malik said he didn't find fasting too difficult this year, but has a new appreciation for the month of Ramadan as he gets older.

"You find more thankfulness for it," Malik said. "Especially when you have habits that you can't break, during Ramadan, it's a good reason or a good time. And as you get older, you appreciate them more."

Many left prayer Friday morning to head to meals with family and friends.

Waseem said she would be seeing her family today and friends this weekend, after spending Ramadan focused on her faith.

Asha Farh said her family and kids are excited for lunch and dinner with family.

Many Windsorites mark Eid celebrations and the gatherings with family and friends, with a new outfit.

Asha Farh marked Eid with prayers on Friday, April 21, 2023, to be followed by dinner with family. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

Arin Kazi said her coral-coloured kaftan isn't the most traditional but it is a favourite of hers.

"We wear something bright, colourful, wearing traditional clothing," Kazi said. "Over here we have different cultures: there's some Indian, Pakistani, then some Arabic, Middle Eastern people. So we have different styles of clothing but usually wear more traditional clothing."

"Eid Mubarak to everyone out there …have a happy Eid."