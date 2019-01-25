Windsor educators split on whether to remove caps on classroom sizes

The chair of Windsor's Catholic school board is cautiously optimistic about the Ford government's consultations to lift the caps on some elementary classroom sizes, saying it would give administrators more flexibility.

Meanwhile, the discussion is already raising concerns with one local teacher's union.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson announced this week consultations will look at removing caps on kindergarten and to Grade 3 class sizes.

Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board chair Fulvio Valentinis thinks the government should look at the whole system, not just Grades 1-3.

"How it plays out remains to be seen," said Valentinis, saying he was "grateful" consultations were happening, rather than just changes being made.

"Class size, no question, is important," said Valentinis, adding that a manageable class size was the goal.

Currently, caps have two categories — a hard cap and an average. Ninety per cent of classes must be below the cap as of Sept. 30 each school year, but if a student is added later in the year the class does not require a restructure.

The kindergarten class size cap is 29 students, and the average of class sizes across any board can't be more than 26. For the primary grades the cap is 23 students, but at least 90 per cent of classes in any board must have 20 or fewer students.

"Sometimes that hard cap creates issues," said Valentinis. "If you're barely over, you have to create another section, you end up with more split classrooms."

Valentinis said he understands the government is hoping for efficiencies and thinks they're trying to save about four cents on every dollar, but he is concerned about what that might mean for the class sizes.

"If it gives us increased flexibility it could be good," said Valentinis. "It's premature to say more."

According to Valentinis, school trustees and administration have plans to discuss and provide feedback to the minister of education.

Surprise from class cap size architect

Charles Pascal is a professor at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto. He is an internationally respected Canadian educator who has served as deputy education minister in Ontario, as well as a college president. (www.oise.utoronto.ca)

Charles Pascal, a professor at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education and the educator who created Ontario's class cap-size 'blueprint' said he was surprised and disappointed.

"Maybe I shouldn't be so surprised," said Pascal. "It appears as though evidence doesn't matter to the current government."

Pascal said "taking the lid off" class sizes in primary grades was an "assault on our future."

"This is far more than high quality daycare," said Pascal about full day kindergarten. According to Pascal, 250,000 children each year benefit from full day kindergarten.

"The [class size] research has shown that the social, emotional and cognitive development [of students] has improved," said Pascal.

Bargaining 'out of cycle'

Donald Garant, president of the Windsor-Essex elementary unit for the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association is frustrated with the government would even consider dropping the classroom caps.

"We have a collective agreement until August 31, so it appears they're looking to bargain out of cycle," said Garant. "The classroom caps are by regulation."

Garant said he was "definitely against increasing class sizes of any type," but especially in primary grades.

"Smaller class sizes enable teachers to provide more meaningful attention to students," said Garant, adding small classes are especially important for new Canadians and students with special needs.

He also said smaller classes are safer.

"Students have more room to move. Teachers are better able to manage the class. There's lots of research from around the world that shows smaller class sizes help to foster collaboration among students. They improve attentiveness and attitude about learning, and they boost academic achievement," said Garant.

The deadline for feedback is Feb. 22.