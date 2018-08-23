Windsor's economic growth slowing down in 2018, Conference Board of Canada expects

A slowdown in economic growth is expected for most Ontario cities — including Windsor.

Economic growth in the city has exceeded three per cent in every year between 2014 and 2017, according to the Conference Board of Canada. However, they're expecting that streak to end this year.

Local economic growth is slowing in tandem with U.S. light vehicle sales and is expected to drop to two per cent by the end of 2018.

"U.S. auto sales have been very strong in recent years. But they fell for the first time in 2017," said Alan Arcand, associate director for the board's centre for municipal studies.

"They're looking like they're going to be a little flat this year. We think U.S. sales will decline slowly in the coming years. That should lead to slower production gains in automotive manufacturing in Windsor."

He also said interest rates and tougher mortgage rules are also hurting Windsor's housing market.

