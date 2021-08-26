City of Windsor plans $4M in road, sewer upgrades in Riverside

One street in a flood-prone area of Windsor is getting a $4-million reconstruction, city officials announced Thursday.

The upgrades to Eastlawn Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and Edgar Street will include a new widened road, new water mains and storm and sanitary sewers, as well as a widened sidewalk in the south block.

The city will also be testing out a new environmentally friendly storm water management system called Silva Cell that diverts water to trees which then absorb it.

The homes on the street were affected by the historic flooding that occurred in 2017, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.

"It's one of the many projects in Riverside and East Riverside that are coming forward, that's the area that was hit the hardest, and we're focusing a lot of the attention there because we want to make sure that as these high-intensity rainstorms continue to happen ... that we're making improvements that are going to make the life better for people in that area."

The city has replaced or repaired 44 kilometres of storm water and sanitary sewers since the 2017 flooding.

Matthew Brady Boulevard and Belleperche Place are also slated to get sewer and storm water upgrades this year.