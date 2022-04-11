What's open and closed in Windsor on Easter weekend
Here's a look at what's open and closed in the region for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Malls, community centres and other amenities closing for holidays
The Easter weekend is upon us, and with it comes the closure of many businesses and the shut down of some services.
What's open
- 211 Windsor-Essex will be available.
- The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) will be open regular hours.
- Transit Windsor buses will be running on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Friday. Transit's customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the sales office on North Service Road East will be closed.
- The Chimczuk Museum is open on Saturday and Sunday, but closed Friday and Monday.
What's closed
- Government offices are closed Friday and Monday.
- Tecumseh Mall and Devonshire Mall are closed on Friday and Sunday.
- Windsor Public Library locations are closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday. (Budimir, Central and Riverside branches will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
- The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Friday and Monday.
- There will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Friday or Monday — it will be delayed one day — and public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed both days.
- All community centres, pools and arenas are closed on Friday and Sunday, and the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex is closed on Monday as well.
- Parking Enforcement ticket payment offices will be closed Friday and Monday, although tickets can be paid online by using the E-Services tab on the city's website.
- François Baby House will be closed starting on Friday. It will reopen Tuesday.
