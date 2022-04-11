What's open and closed in Windsor on Easter weekend

The Easter weekend is upon us, and with it comes the closure of many businesses and the shut down of some services.

Here's a look at what's open and closed in the region for Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

What's open

211 Windsor-Essex will be available.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) will be open regular hours.

Transit Windsor buses will be running on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Friday. Transit's customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the sales office on North Service Road East will be closed.

The Chimczuk Museum is open on Saturday and Sunday, but closed Friday and Monday.

What's closed