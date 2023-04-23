Windsor organizations use Earth Day to appeal for changes from governments

A Windsor union representing workers does not think a piece of legislation introduced by the provincial government will succeed.

"Bill 23 is an omnibus bill that touches on a lot of important things that affect the community," said David Petten, president of CUPE Local 543.

"We are certainly not averse to building more homes faster. However, what we are concerned with is the fact that Bill 23 curtails development charges which municipalities use in order to be able to provide services."

David Petten is the president of CUPE Local 543. He does not believe Bill 23 is good for conservation authorities, like the Essex Region Conservation Authority and also believes that the legislation will not deliver on its target. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Petten and other CUPE Local 543 members took part in an event organized by the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) in partnership with Enwin Utilities where 1,800 trees were planted on Sunday to mark Earth Day, which was on April 22.

Bill 23, known as the More Homes Built Faster Act, was passed in late November. Petten and other critics say the legislation will weaken the powers of municipalities and conservation authorities like ERCA. He also believes the bill will not be able to deliver on its intent.

Two children help their parents plant a tree in Windsor to mark Earth Day. The Essex Region Conservation Authority organized a tree-planting event, where 1,800 trees were planted in East Riverside. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

"Despite the name of that bill, we don't believe it's actually going to achieve what its desire is," he said. "And we think in the meantime that it's actually going to be harmful to the community."

ERCA CEO Tim Byrne did not wish to comment on the environmental impact Bill 23 could have on Windsor-Essex, but did say that residents should bring up any concerns they have with their political representatives.

"Windsor is a member municipality of the conservation authority," Byrne said. "We work hard with Windsor on dealing with and responding to all of these issues. There are challenges put forward by the provincial government. But again, we are people who comply with the rule of law and we have to address that."

CBC News has reached out to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing for comment.

Greener ways of moving

CUPE Local 543 is not the only regional body that wants action taken against government.

Activate Transit Windsor Essex (ATWE) is not pleased with the perceived lack of investment from Windsor City Council to better serve Windsor residents.

"It's really important to me that groups like this exist, that we raise our voices and we start to advocate for getting better transit for everybody," said ATWE member Kristen Siapas.

"It's not just an environmental issue, it's a social issue. It's making sure that residents who are students, who are job seekers, who are new Canadians, who are everyday people going to work, have the ability to rely on a transit system that serves their needs."

A child sits in the driver's seat of a Transit Windsor bus at Malden Park. Activate Transit Windsor Essex wants to see the City of Windsor invest more money into improving the city's transit system. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Earlier this month, council announced plans to invest $63-million in public transit over the next decade. Mayor Drew Dilkens and Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg also said the city has purchased 24 new buses and added upgrades to the existing fleet.

ATWE was one of 32 organizations that had a pavilion set up at Malden Park as part of the City of Windsor's Earth Day celebrations. The 32 organizations were there promoting what they were doing to combat climate change.

The City of Windsor invited 32 organizations to Malden Park to celebrate Earth Day and inform residents how they are being environmentally conscious. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Siapas said ATWE was there to get people thinking about transit and how it affects them, even if they don't use it.

"If they don't, what's that obstacle? 'What are the reasons why you don't, and how can we help to make transit more accessible and more abundant for everyone?'" Siapas said, describing their conversations with visitors to their pavilion.

"For us, it's really important that we get more people taking the bus; that we help to support that active transportation piece, getting people out of their cars and into a greener way of moving."