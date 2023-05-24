Windsor driver gets lifetime ban behind the wheel. Charged with stunt driving 3 times since March

Windsor police say they've charged the same driver in three separate stunt driving incidents since March.

According to authorities, the accused was first pulled over on March 18 for allegedly going more than three times the posted speed limit — travelling 152 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police say the second incident was May 21, when the driver was erratically doing "donuts" in a parking lot.

The final time was the next day on May 22, police say, when the accused was clocked at 115 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

Because of the three incidents and charges, the driver received a lifetime driving ban, $37,500 in fines and faces 1.5 years in jail.

Their name was not released by police.