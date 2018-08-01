Windsor on track for driest July on record, until Tuesday's rainfall

Windsor set a weather record Tuesday, but not the one we expected.

Until midday, the city was on track to have the driest July on record.

Only 14 mm of rain had been measured at the airport, compared to the record low of 25 mm set in 1991.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said Windsor kept missing out on thunderstorms, or got very little rain out of them.

"Thinking back of the last two weeks when we were trying to make up for all the rain that did not come in the first half of the month, I just realized that oftentimes it skips the Windsor area," said Cheng.

"The thunderstorms just didn't head into the Windsor area."

That all changed when the skies opened up Tuesday night when 29 mm of rain poured down in the final hours of the month.

Not only did that mean it was no longer the driest July, Windsor also set a new record for most rain on July 31, breaking the mark of 15 mm set in 1973.

A number fo people in the Tecumseh area reported seeing funnel clouds over the area last night, making it the third day in a row for such sightings.