'Complete lack of vision:' Windsor councillor criticizes mayor's list of federal election priorities

Windsor Coun. Rino Bortolin has concerns over the mayor's list of priorities for the southwestern Ontario city in the federal election.

"This list does not reflect the needs of our community and shows a complete lack of vision. Sending a list of funding requests is not a vision for our community," Bortolin said in a Facebook post.

On Wednesday, Mayor Drew Dilkens calls his list of election priorities a "Platform 4 Windsor." He wants candidates in Windsor West and Windsor—Tecumseh ridings to affirm support on the five issues:

Health-care funding for the new regional acute-care hospital.

Creating a national urban park in the west end.

Support for flood protection funding.

Transitioning the automotive industry to electric vehicle manufacturing.

Renovating the Adie Knox Recreation Complex.

Dilkens called it a non-partisan platform designed to gather attention from the public and candidates.

"My role is to put forward at least a few issues, in this case five, amongst a universe of a hundred issues that the city of Windsor is facing," he said.

Bortolin, who represents Ward 3, criticized the list for not including key issues such as housing and transit.

"While I support the Ojibway and Adie Knox investments I cannot imagine listing them as priorities higher than mental health funding/supports, dealing with our high rates of child poverty, $10/day daycare, supports for seniors, homelessness, housing and transit," he wrote in his Facebook post.

In the news release, Dilkens said each of the five priorities has been "endorsed by Windsor city council, through unique debates and resolutions that have been previously passed by council."