Police investigate downtown murder near City Hall Square

Windsor police say they are investigating after a man was found dead in the area of University Avenue E. and City Hall Square E.

Police say at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call about a vehicle collision at the 900 block of Josephine Avenue. A red Dodge Magnum, a grey Volkswagen and two parked cars were all involved and several people started arguing and then left.

About an hour later, police responded to the 400 block of McDougall Street for a call believed to be somehow related to the collision. While officers were on their way, it was reported that a fight broke out and it appeared a man was stabbed.

Police say when they arrived, the man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Windsor police blocked off an area near City Hall Square in downtown Windsor as they investigate a homicide. (Bob Becken/CBC)

Officers found a second man who had died in the 400 block of City Hall Square E. Police say the man had obvious signs of injuries and a homicide investigation was launched.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate and believe the collision, stabbing and homicide may be related.

Anyone who may have witnessed any altercations or suspicious behaviour in the area of the collision, stabbing or homicide scene, are asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

Police tweeted they had closed down a portion of McDougall Street between Wyandotte Street and University Avenue E. at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. City Hall Square was also closed east of Windsor Avenue.

That area remains closed.

During a media conference on Wednesday, Windsor police information officer Sgt. Steve Betteridge said no charges have been filed, adding that "it's a very early investigation in the very initial stages."

The area around and including City Hall Square was blocked off early Wednesday morning. (Bob Becken/CBC)

Betteridge said the situation is unique because there are two areas to investigate — the area of the initial motor vehicle collision, as well as the area where the deceased was located.

"Both areas are being reviewed, because investigators believe there may be a connection between the two," he said.

Betteridge encouraged anyone who might have surveillance cameras in either area to review the footage and reach out to Windsor police "if they believe there's any information captured on that video."