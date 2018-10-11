3 men arrested for downtown shooting, including critically-injured victim

Police have arrested three men in connection to a shooting in downtown Windsor, including the person who was sent to hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened outside near Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane at around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 5.

An investigation determined a 26-year-old man allegedly fired his handgun at another man, 28, and fled the area.

The 28-year-old victim, however, was also observed pointing a handgun shortly after he was shot and handing it to a 32-year-old man.

Police say the shooting victim was also found in possession of some illicit drugs. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in critical condition. He was arrested Wednesday while still recovering from his injuries.

The shooting happened outside near Ouellette Avenue and Maiden Lane. (Bob Becken/CBC)

The alleged shooter was arrested in the 1000 block of Windsor Avenue, near Erie Street East — also on Wednesday.

As for the 32-year-old man, he turned himself in to Windsor police headquarters Monday and was placed under arrest.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and the firearms involved have not been found.

"We did have innocent bystanders that were nearby. It was definitely a very chaotic scene," said Const. Andy Drouillard.

The charges

The alleged shooter, Luther Downey from Windsor, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a licence and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The 28-year-old who got shot, Robert Edwards from Mississauga, has been charged with possession of a firearm without a licence, pointing a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of recognizance.

The 32-year-old Windsor man who turned himself in has been charged with possession of a firearm without a licence and obstruction of justice.