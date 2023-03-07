Public meeting aims to solve 'dumpster fire' around Downtown Mission

Windsor Coun. Renaldo Agostino is holding a public meeting Tuesday night to address complaints about crime, litter and public intoxication from neighbours of the Downtown Mission of Windsor.

Agostino has called the situation a "dumpster fire," and said it's time for the city and the Mission to work together to solve the problem.

Homeowner Nick Amlin has lived near the 875 Ouellette Avenue facility since February of 2022 and said "everything went downhill," when the Mission consolidated its services there.

"Almost every day, [you see] people in different states of mental health and substance abuse psychosis," he said.

"What else? The garbage, which has been an ongoing issue. Nothing is ever cleaned up on Mission property, and then the weather just takes it over our way. The whole neighbourhood's cleaning trash a couple of times a week."

The Mission previously served meals at 664 Victoria Ave., while the Ouellette facility was primarily used as its shelter and wellness centre. The organization moved its food bank to Oullette last summer.

The Mission currently has a security team inside the facility and two city-funded guards on-site, all of whom respond to requests for help from the community, according to Executive Director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, who will be participating in the public meeting.

Asked what additional steps it might take to address neighbours' complaints, she said the answer comes down to funding.

"We are primarily operating based on donations of the community, Ponniah-Goulin said. "The community itself that we're serving is struggling currently because of, obviously, the state of the economy with prices going up for food, for gas, everything like that, right? … And many of them are actually coming to our food bank, which is why our lineup at the food bank is also larger now than it's ever been before."

The Mission will need the community's help to address the problems neighbours are complaining about, she said, adding that Agostino already has some ideas for installing lighting, fencing, and cameras.

Mission Executive Director Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin said community help is needed to address concerns about the conduct of some Mission patrons. (T.J. Dhir/CBC)

"We're hoping that our neighbors at this town hall too will come up with some ideas," Ponniah-Goulin said, "and also support us in the work that we're doing to move forward to make things better."

Meighen Pindus uses the Mission's services. She believes the patrons themselves need to contribute to the solution by showing more respect and gratitude for the work of the organization, even though they are stressed, and it's "absolutely brutal" having to line-up in the cold for hours for services.

But Pindus added that the people causing the problems are in the minority.

"It's just a small group of people who aren't getting the proper help that they need, like mental health services and drug addiction services, that are causing the problem for everyone," she said, "Which is causing everyone else and [those] who really do need the services to lose out."

The meeting takes place at City Hall Tuesday at 6 p.m.