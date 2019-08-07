Windsor auto repair shop owner fined $50k, history of complaints

A Windsor auto repair shop and owner have been charged for illegal vehicle sales and fined by Ontario's vehicle sales regulator.

Downtown Auto Center (licensed as 2207113 Ontario Inc.) and owner Mohsen Farahat has pleaded guilty to 20 charges of 'curbsiding' — acting as a dealer without registration.

Fines levied total $50,000.

Farahat applied for sales registration in 2012 but was denied after he neglected to provide accurate information in his application. Farahat lost his appeal of this decision, but according to OMVIC, sold vehicles anyway.

According to OMVIC, curbsiders commonly pose as private sellers and often misrepresent the vehicles they are selling. "Many are accide-damaged, write-offs, or are odometer-tampered," according to the regulator. Curbsiders can be anonymously reported to OMVIC at 1-888-662-8727

Downtown Auto Center has operated in some capacity since 2010, first on Glengarry Avenue and then on Giles Boulevard.

After moving to Giles Boulevard in June 2016, the City of Windsor's bylaw enforcement department received multiple complaints regarding the condition of the property.

The property was inspected Aug. 18, 2017, with five different violations noted in a November 2017 report to the city's licensing committee. Those violations are roughly:

No licensee shall use their premises for the purpose of wrecking or storing motor vehicles that are no longer operable. Owners shall maintain and repair screening fences to separate areas and block views of storage areas. No licensee shall use any public right-of-way area as a waiting lane. Every owner must keep the service station and sidewalk/street in a clean and neat condition, free from debris. Every owner must park all vehicles on the premises in a neat and orderly manner.

A letter outlining the conditions was hand-delivered to Farahat. During follow-up inspections on September 12 and October 11, the by-law officer noted the same conditions still existed.

In November when the city's licensing committee met to review the by-law enforcement report, it was recommended that the business license for Downtown Auto Center be suspended and then revoked if the owner failed to comply within 30 days.

Additionally, in September 2017 the Ontario College of Trades issued a 'notice of contravention' to Farahat and a financial penalty of $250 for practicing in the trades without proper qualifications.

CBC News attempted to reach Farahat but were told he was on vacation by an employee who answered the Downtown Auto Center phone line.

No one from the City of Windsor's by-law enforcement or licensing departments was available for an interview.