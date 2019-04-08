Downtown arrest 'routine, good police work'
A brief foot chase after a man ditched his bicycle in downtown Windsor resulted in one arrest.
Public information officer Sgt. Steve Betteridge with the Windsor Police Service said it was nothing out of the ordinary.
"It was routine, good police work," said Betteridge in an email about the incident at Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue.
One man was arrested on outstanding arrest warrants.
