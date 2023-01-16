Premier Doug Ford, health minister in Windsor Thursday

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones are holding a media conference.

Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones will be in Windsor today.

They will "provide remarks and participate in a media availability," starting at 10:30 a.m.

Incoming Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is also going to be in Windsor today.

She will be appearing on Windsor Morning in the 7 a.m. hour.

More to come.