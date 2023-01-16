Premier Doug Ford, health minister in Windsor Thursday
Incoming Ontario NDP leader also in the city today
Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones will be in Windsor today.
They will "provide remarks and participate in a media availability," starting at 10:30 a.m.
Incoming Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is also going to be in Windsor today.
She will be appearing on Windsor Morning in the 7 a.m. hour.
More to come.
