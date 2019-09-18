'I don't work a day in my life': Windsor, Ont., dog groomer dances through her day

One Windsor dog groomer has lots of fun with her clients — and her business Facebook page shows just how much she loves her job.

Sabrina Paniccia runs Shave 'Em and Bathe 'Em out of her home and said she dances with a good number of the dogs she grooms.

"I don't work a day in my life," said Paniccia, who said her job is just fun. She posts the videos to show owners how much their dogs enjoy their time with her.

"I post a lot of videos. I show people their dog is having a great time," said Paniccia.

If she's not dancing, she's singing and cuddling — not all dogs want to dance.

"Some dogs with bad anxiety, I just ignore them," said Paniccia. "That may seem rude but it helps them settle."

Not all videos on Paniccia's Facebook page are of dance parties. Some are of actual grooming activities or dogs falling asleep because they're so relaxed.

It's not all fun and games — Paniccia's been bitten a few times before.

"I do a consultation sometimes, I meet the owner and learn their temperment," said Paniccia. "I act different than [the owner] in my shop, and sometimes it ends up being nasty."

Paniccia started out thinking she wanted to be a veterinary technician, but took a different route — and now her playlist is loaded with songs of all types for all different dogs.

"They've got rhythm," said Paniccia. "Each their own."

Listen to this interview on Windsor Morning radio below: