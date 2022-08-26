Bark no more: Humans mark dogs' superiority over cats on International Dog Day

Time to give your pooch a hug and maybe even a treat. Today is International Dog Day.

Windsorites are marking International Dog Day on Friday and celebrating people's best friend.

Dog owners took their pooches out for a walk, some picking up some extra treats on their way home.

Jenna Brennan took Ziggy, her bloodhound husky mix for a walk Friday. He's big on running and talks a lot, she explained.

"He's definitely getting a good trip to the pet store to get a treat later because it's international dog day," Brennan said.

It's going to be a busy day for Stacy Drouillard who owns The Doggy Bakery.

She said most dogs love the peanut butter cookies she makes special for them.

The "pupcakes" are quite popular as well.

Disclaimer: We still love cats.