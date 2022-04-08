Meet the Windsorite managing Canada's national dodgeball teams

Dodgeball may not be Olympic event, but countries do have national teams — and Canada's squads will be managed by a man from Windsor.

As general manager of Dodgeball Canada, Jeremy Renaud will oversee six teams this summer in Edmonton at the national tournament in June and the world tournament, which starts at the end of August.

There's men's, women's and mixed gender teams, competing in two styles of dodgeball play — foam and cloth.

"I think for any Canadian, any guy that I know, just to represent Canada and to manage a national team is a dream come true," said Renaud, a professor of sports and recreation management at St. Clair College.

Two of his students are going with him, Eric Dominguez, who will be interning with Dodgeball Canada, and Christian Oomen, who will serve as Renaud's assistant.

They're ready to help make a fringe sport gain legitimacy.

"When I mentioned it to my parents, 'yeah I'm going to intern for Dodgeball Canada' they're like, 'that's a thing'? I'm like, yeah, I guess so, it is now," said Dominguez.

"I envision it as an opportunity for growth of the national sport, and even internationally." said Oomen.

"The general public will think [of] dodgeball as just a game, the game you played in high school, or back in grade school right? But really, it's changing from a game to a sport."

Ahead of the start of the nationals on June 16, there's still time to try out. Dodgeball Canada is taking video submissions until April 22.