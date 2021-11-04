Rangoli art helps Windsor woman feel at home on Diwali

For Bansi Dave, Diwali centres on family — something that makes being in Canada without them difficult.

It's her second year away from India for the festival of lights but she's making the best of it.

"I came here in Canada in 2019.… I don't know how many I have to celebrate without my family but yeah, I'm missing them a lot," she said.

"By God's grace, I do have such great friends, who are like my family. So it's good, but still, we are away from our family so I'm missing them."

Bansi Dave uses a freehand technique to work on her peacock design. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

The thing Dave loves most about Diwali is rangoli art, a colourful medium where artists make designs using coloured sand.

She said in India, people will often complete rangoli project over the course of days, but because she is busy with work living in Windsor, she could only do a few hours of work.

But she will take the time to celebrate with her friends, wear traditional Indian clothing and make Indian food and treats for all her friends to enjoy.

More from CBC Windsor: