South Asian community looks to brighten Windsor celebrating festival of lights
'Being able to observe our culture and our festival you know in a Canadian way'
The South Asian community in Windsor is celebrating the festival of lights with family and friends.
Diwali is the celebration of light over darkness, of good over evil and CBC Windsor went out to ask people how they were celebrating this year.
Thursday — the third day of celebrations — is considered the most auspicious day for Hindus
Sohan Koonar said it is the first Diwali for someone in his family.
"We just had a new grandson, so we haven't been able to make any plans. But we will definitely observe all of the rituals," he said.
"We are trying to keep it very limited with a number of fully vaccinated friends, our immediate family."
Rajesheari Patay said she is "so excited about this festival."
She said this year is looking like a bit better of a celebration than last year.
"Little better but not like normal, but maybe next year it will be fine."
Bansi Dave is celebrating her second Diwali away from home in India.
"We are far away from our family so it's nothing too much. We'll do rangoli in our house and we will cook together and a small celebration," she said.
"I am missing my family. We'll try our best to celebrate together."
Nirav Gamit said he enjoys Diwali a lot.
"In India, it's the family gathering," he said.
"But here my friends are like my family so we spend time together."
Koonar said he loves the holiday and where he'll be celebrating.
"It's just a good celebration," he said.
"Just being able to observe our culture and our festival, you know, in a Canadian way."
Diwali is a five-day celebration that will wrap up Sunday.
More from CBC Windsor:
With files from Aastha Shetty
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?