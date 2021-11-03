South Asian community looks to brighten Windsor celebrating festival of lights

The South Asian community in Windsor is celebrating the festival of lights with family and friends.

Diwali is the celebration of light over darkness, of good over evil and CBC Windsor went out to ask people how they were celebrating this year.

Thursday — the third day of celebrations — is considered the most auspicious day for Hindus

Sohan Koonar said it is the first Diwali for someone in his family.

"We just had a new grandson, so we haven't been able to make any plans. But we will definitely observe all of the rituals," he said.

"We are trying to keep it very limited with a number of fully vaccinated friends, our immediate family."

'Here my friends are like my family so we spend time together,' says Nirav Gamit. (Submitted by Bansi Dave)

Rajesheari Patay said she is "so excited about this festival."

She said this year is looking like a bit better of a celebration than last year.

"Little better but not like normal, but maybe next year it will be fine."

Treats like this are one of the sweeter parts of Diwali. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

Bansi Dave is celebrating her second Diwali away from home in India.

"We are far away from our family so it's nothing too much. We'll do rangoli in our house and we will cook together and a small celebration," she said.

"I am missing my family. We'll try our best to celebrate together."

Firecrackers are often a part of celebrations. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

Nirav Gamit said he enjoys Diwali a lot.

"In India, it's the family gathering," he said.

"But here my friends are like my family so we spend time together."

Rangoli is coloured sand used in pieces of art. (Aastha Shetty/CBC)

Koonar said he loves the holiday and where he'll be celebrating.

"It's just a good celebration," he said.

"Just being able to observe our culture and our festival, you know, in a Canadian way."

Diwali is a five-day celebration that will wrap up Sunday.

