CBC Windsor panel on diversification talks retaining talent, reaction to FCA

Diversifying Windsor's economy is top of mind for experts and workers alike with the city's Fiat Chrysler plant announcing it will terminate 1,500 jobs at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

CBC Windsor hosted a panel, featuring host Arms Bumanlag and six experts around Windsor Essex, to talk about how the city can branch out into other sectors on Thursday evening.

Hours before the panel, FCA announced it will be ending the third shift at the plant.

"The fire's always burning. We're always thinking about how we're going to diversify or take it to the next level," said Jonathon Azzopardi, president at Laval International, who was on the panel.

"The automotive industry is just one component of a much bigger world that we can build on."

Retaining young talent

Panelists also touched on the cannabis industry in Windsor-Essex, attracting investment and creating more opportunities for young people.

Yvonne Pilon, president and CEO of WEtech Alliance, said talent retention is a challenge.

She pointed to an area like Kitchener-Waterloo, known as the Silicon Valley of the north, and how young people are being approached by companies in the U.S. even before graduation.

"We should do everything we can for every graduate that comes out of our institution, we should ensure that every one of them have at least one touch point with an industry," she said.

However, a Windsor student said there just aren't any opportunities available.

Drake Baird, a chemistry PhD student at the University of Windsor, wrote on Facebook that none of his future prospects include Windsor "as the work is not here."

Not only that, he wrote that he's not alone, and that the young talent that can help the city diversify are leaving.

Nour Hachem, founder of Build A Dream, said there's a perception out there that Windsor doesn't have jobs — which is a misconception.

Susan Anzolin, Executive Director of IBLS_Windsor says Windsor has the "locational advantages of living across a major city".

She said sometimes people may not be looking at what skills they have that are transferrable for jobs that are on the market.

Another point raised by an audience member is the idea that a city needs cultural amenities to retain people.

Vincent Georgie, a panelist who is the director of the University of Windsor School of Creative Arts, agreed.

"Arts and entertainment isn't just some nice, frivolous thing to have," he said. "It makes talented people want to live here."