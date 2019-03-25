What do you want to see happen in Windsor? What sector do you think the city should branch into?

On March 28 at 6:30 p.m., you can tune in LIVE right here on our website, or on social media, to watch our diversification panel.

CBC Windsor host Arms Bumanlag will be joined by six panelists to take a closer look at diversification in Windsor.

Yvonne Pilon, president and CEO of WEtech Alliance.

Rakesh Naidu, president of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Jonathon Azzopardi, president of Laval International.

Vincent Georgie, director of the University of Windsor School of Creative Arts, and marketing professor at Odette School of Business.

Susan Anzolin, executive director at Institute for Border Logistics and Security.

Nour Hachem, founder of Build A Dream.

For this panel, we are taking audience questions. Send them to windsor@cbc.ca or on any of our social media platforms.