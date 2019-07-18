Out the window: Distracting office views in Windsor

Counting down the days to vacation or gazing out your office at the sun shining down — being stuck at a desk in the summer can be tough.

For Trevor LeDrew, regional director of IG Wealth Management, it's especially difficult. He has one of the nicest views in all of Windsor — looking out on Riverside Drive and the Detroit River.

"We felt it was important to be part of the revitalization for downtown," said LeDrew about why the business moved into the space in 2012 — but he gets distracted sometimes by what's outside his window.

"You do see the cruise ships, military boats, the action across the river," said LeDrew. "It's a treat. If you're going to be in the office for eight to ten hours a day it's nice to take a break and look around at what the city has to offer.'

LeDrew said most of the time he manages to just put his head down and focus on his work.

"We're focusing on the task at hand, focusing on our clients ... but we do take advantage [of the view].

When clients come in, they usually comment on LeDrew's view as well.

Trevor LeDrew has one of the nicest views in all of Windsor — looking out on Riverside Drive and the Detroit River. (Peter Duck/CBC)

"They say when they retire they'll think about moving down here," said LeDrew. The team also has a fireworks party to watch from their row of windows.

Some of the strangest things LeDrew has seen include a SWAT team taking someone down.

"And something that really tells the tale of Windsor is the amount of professionals walking by," said LeDrew — he thinks it speaks to the revitalization of the downtown.

From time to time, passersby will wave to him as well, but LeDrew said for the most part everyone is fairly respectful of it being an office space.

Trevor LeDrew said for the most part everyone is fairly respectful of it being an office space. (Peter Duck/CBC)

We have a distracting view right here at CBC Windsor too! Whenever a neat ship goes by, newsroom staff run to the windows to check it out.

Do you have a distracting view? Share it with us! Send pictures or your best outside-the-window story to windsor@cbc.ca.