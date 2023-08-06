'Woke' and 'anti-woke' discussed during Windsor's Emancipation Jubilee

Leslie McCurdy, chair of the Black Council of Windsor-Essex, organized a public discussion on the terms 'woke' and 'anti-woke'. She talks about why that topic was chosen, what was talked about and why it's important to talk about it.

Leslie McCurdy believes it is important to keep conversations around the terms "woke" and "anti-woke" in the public discourse.

"If we don't keep talking about it, it gets brushed aside; it gets subverted in some way," said the chair of the Black Council of Windsor-Essex.

As part of this year's Emancipation Jubilee — organized by the council to celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation on August 1, 1834 — McCurdy moderated a discussion group on Sunday.

It was held at Sandwich First Baptist Church and focused on both terms and their significance in modern society.

McCurdy says the topic was chosen because media have been reporting on it more often, along with related topics such as critical race theory.

"So we thought we'd at least bring a definition of that to the community and then discuss how those things impact upon the community," she said.

John Cappucci, left, principal of Assumption University, Leslie McCurdy and Kennedy Mangera led a Sunday discussion about the terms 'woke' and anti-woke' as part of Windsor's Emancipation Jubilee. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

One of the five panellists was John Cappucci, the principal of Assumption University.

He says the terms can be traced back to 1923, but have now taken on some other definitions.

"We're trying to understand what are some of those possible definitions and [ask], 'What do we do with those definitions? Where do we go from there?'"

Cappucci says the university has partnered with Sandwich First Baptist Church to create closer ties between the two institutions.

Most questions came from the roughly 30 people in the audience.

McCurdy says it's important for members of the community to participate.

"A lot of times people don't feel like they get their chance to have their say about what's going on in the world around us. This is that opportunity to do so."

Community members attending a public discussion on the terms 'woke' and 'anti-woke' at the Sandwich First Baptist Church. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

McCurdy says all five panellists had similar definitions of the term "woke."

"All of them were talking about how history is important, how knowledge is important, how wisdom is important, how knowing how the structures in our society impose upon all of us about how racism is cultural ... how our society is built upon the stealing of the land from a people in the forced labour of others to 'develop it.'"

The discussion group was the focus of Sunday's events during the Emancipation Jubilee, but other events on the day included a church service, a gospel concert and a barbeque.

McCurdy says celebrating the anniversary of the signing of the proclamation is important.

"[It] was important, particularly to indigenous black Canadians in this area, because it was the fact that Canada became free that allowed so many of our ancestors to escape into Canada on the Underground Railroad."

"Coming over from Detroit to Windsor, Sandwich First Baptist Church was one of the main terminus points of that."