Windsor man found guilty of manslaughter, firearm-related offences
Windsor resident Dia Hanan was found guilty on Thursday for the manslaughter death of Gregory Henriquez.
Dia Hanan's sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 2020
Hanan faced a total of four charges, including the manslaughter charge.
He was found not guilty of the second-degree murder of Alekesji Guzhavin, as well as not guilty of the attempted murder of Henriquez by discharging a firearm.
In addition to the manslaughter conviction, Hanan was found guilty of possession of a restricted firearm without a license, and was also found guilty of discharging a firearm with intent to wound.
