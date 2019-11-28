Windsor man found guilty of manslaughter, firearm-related offences

Windsor resident Dia Hanan was found guilty on Thursday for the manslaughter death of Gregory Henriquez.

Hanan faced a total of four charges, including the manslaughter charge.

He was found not guilty of the second-degree murder of Alekesji Guzhavin, as well as not guilty of the attempted murder of Henriquez by discharging a firearm.

In addition to the manslaughter conviction, Hanan was found guilty of possession of a restricted firearm without a license, and was also found guilty of discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

Hanan's sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 2020.