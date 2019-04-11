Windsor development committee recommends council approve pharma redevelopment

Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee has recommended city council issue a Business Development Grant, allowing a Markham-based company to expand operations into the city.

As per the recommendations outlined in Monday's committee agenda, pharmaceutical manufacturer Pancap Pharma Inc. would receive 100 per cent of municipal property tax increases created by the company's redevelopment of 2679 Howard Ave. for the next 10 years.

Owned by Joseph, John and Louis Mikhail, Pancap Pharma would redevelop the Howard Ave. property in two phases.

The first phase — which would cost an estimated $3 million — would see the company renovate 4,645 square metres to create a "clean room, warehouse laboratory and office space," according to the committee's agenda.

The second phase is contingent on "necessary research and development," as well as approvals from Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If approved, Pancap will spend approximately $1 million to renovate 3,716 square metres to create laboratory and manufacturing space.

The company plans on using the second phase to "support the commercialization" of Bio-Tam — a biodegradable tampon applicator capable of fully degrading in water within two hours.

According to Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison, Pancap's expansion into Windsor would create 100 new jobs in the area.

"They're going to be doing research and development that includes scientists and engineers," said Morrison. "It's a really good type of diversification in our economy."

Morrison added Pancap's presence would drum up attention for the city as the "place to go for this type of product."