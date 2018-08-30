Windsor-Detroit tunnel closure will continue for months

The overnight closure of the Windsor-Detroit tunnel that was originally expected to last seven months will now continue until the end of October, a year after repairs first started.

Contractors have been working to repair the roof of the tunnel under the Detroit River, but have run into problems that will now push back the return to its round-the-clock operation.

"It was an engineering feat to be able to get the ceiling anchors in exactly the right locations," said tunnel president Neal Belitsky.

Designing and replacing those anchors on the 88-year-old bridge has been a challenge, said Belitsky, and is a big part of the cause for the delays.

Construction work on the tunnel started in 2017. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

24/7 closure considered

"We were disappointed that the project was taking this long but it's certainly no refection on the contractor or the engineers," said Belitsky, who believes they've done all they can to reopen the project.

Right now the tunnel is closed from Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., with occasional changes in schedule for holidays and events.

Check out construction inside the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel 0:37

The tunnel closed completely for 10 days straight last October — a move that was considered to get the project back on track.

"The consensus was this was the least disruptive schedule we could provide," said Belitsky, who added they contacted a number of business owners, commuters and other tunnel users for input.

No expected cost increases

The extra months of work on the $21-million job is not expected to change the price tag.

"We've been working very closely with the contract and we are not anticipating any cost overruns based on the extended schedule."

Belitsky said he does not anticipate any changes in the toll rate because of the project.