Shoring up the shoreline: work underway to address erosion along Detroit River in Windsor

In the wake of erosion, efforts are underway to protect a section of shoreline on the Detroit River in Windsor.

The work is happening at the foot of Mill Street near HMCS Hunter and Queens Dock Park.

Windsor's harbourmaster, Peter Berry, explained that exceptionally high water levels in some recent years caused flooding near the shore and there was an "incredible amount" of erosion.

Peter Berry is the harbourmaster for the Windsor Port Authority. (Michael Evans/CBC)

Broken concrete that had been used as infill got washed away, then the soil went with it, he said.

"We started to lose the park, the face of the park," Berry said. "The armour stone we had in place was starting to collapse to the river and diminish the shoreline that people could use."

The breakwater in front of HMCS Hunter was breached and wakes from passing vessels are now causing damage to the facility's docks, he explained.

What's known as armour stone is being used in the breakwater near HMCS Hunter in Windsor. (Mike Evans/CBC)

The work completed will protect the HMCS Hunter facility, but also Queen's Dock Park, according to Berry. The park was designed by youth at Sandwich Teen Action Group, who raised funds for the project, Berry said.

"For us at the Port Authority, it's vital that this park survives to reflect what those youth in the west end designed, put in place, put their hard work into in their effort so that they could bring their grandchildren down there and say 'This is what I did,'" he said.

The work involves the use of what is known as armour stone, which is hard enough to resist cracking in the freeze-thaw cycle, Berry said.

Visitors to the area will also notice yellow floating booms in the water — those are containment curtains that extend to the bottom of the river. They are designed to contain silt stirred up by construction to prevent harm to species spawning in the area, Berry said.

A yellow boom is seen at the site of shoreline protection construction on the Detroit River. A containment screen extends to the bottom of the river to protect the habitat from silt stirred up by the construction. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Once complete, Berry expects the work to last 50 to 75 years. But it all depends on what effect climate change has on the river levels.

Chris Houser, the University of Windsor's interim vice-president of research and innovation, said that based on climate models it's not clear whether the Great Lakes region will see higher or lower water levels in the future.

"But what we've seen over the last couple of years is extended periods of high water levels," said Houser, a professor in the School of Environment.

Those high water levels, combined with the effect of waves generated by vessels in the river, could accelerate the pace of erosion along the river, he said.