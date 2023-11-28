Watch as tugboats try to free a large freighter full of wheat stuck in the Detroit River

For a second day in a row, a large freighter full of wheat remains stuck in the Detroit River.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a plan to refloat the vessel Tuesday morning has been delayed due to the need for a third tugboat.

A contract to get that boat on the scene is being finalized, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a social media post at about 11 a.m.

Barbro G ran aground just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The ship, a 190-metre freighter, is carrying about 19,000 tonnes of wheat destined for Italy.

The ship is undamaged, the U.S. Coast Guard has said, and there's been no pollution, injuries or disruption to commercial traffic in the river due to the incident.

Windsor Harbour Master Peter Berry told CBC News on Monday that the ship is soft aground, which means it's stuck in mud rather than on rock or on a shoreline.

The mud on the bottom of the river is "much like a dark toothpaste" and it has a lot of suction, he says.