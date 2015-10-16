Windsor runners eager to run the Detroit Free Press Marathon in person

Windsor runners are gearing up to run the annual Detroit Free Press Marathon — in person — but whether Canadians will be allowed to cross the border for the run has yet to be determined.

Last month, organizers of the marathon announced the upcoming marathon which is scheduled for Oct. 15 to 17 will be run live and in person.

Barbara Bennage, the executive race director, said organizers did not intend to make it a live, in-person run until the pandemic landscape changed and Michigan relaxed most of its restrictions. By the end of June, she was given the green light.

"We're tired of virtual, aren't we? The running community coming together is really exciting. People have been pent up and I believe we're going to see another running boom because people have been sitting in their houses, wanting to get out and exercise," said Bennage.

"I'm sure you see it in the streets of Windsor, Canada, that people are exercising."

'We're tired of virtual'

The annual event offers a full marathon, international half-marathon and a marathon relay. The route crosses over the Ambassador Bridge and through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, which appeals to Canadian runners who often make up a large portion of the participants.

Last year, due to border closures and public health restrictions, the marathon was held as a virtual event. Those who did participate in the event were able to run by themselves and still receive a medal. That year, 3,800 people participated in the run compared to 26,000 people who ran in 2019.

Kelly Steele and Rose Laflamme ran the virtual 2020 Detroit Free Press Marathon. Steele is looking forward to a live in-person run this year. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Kelly Steele, a Windsor resident and running coach, has participated in the marathon 17 times.

'Rock-star moment'

"The thing with long-distance running is it's boring, because you're running 26.2 miles, you're running by yourself. So what's nice about race day — and when it's live — is there's people on the side of the road and they're cheering you on, and that day you're a rock star," said Steele.

"Doing it virtually, you still get the medal. You still do the distance, but you miss that rock star moment."

As it currently stands, the Canadian border remains closed for non-essential travel, which does prohibit crossings on the Ambassador Bridge and through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. If the border does not reopen for October, Bennage said a Plan B is in place.

"We can't sit on our hands and wait. We had to come up with a Plan B, because there's a lot that goes into putting on a race, and we know our other course, our international course, like the back of our hand, so if we have to pivot to go to the international course, we're pretty prepared to do that," said Bennage.

If the course does need to change due to border restrictions, the route will most likely remain in the U.S. only.