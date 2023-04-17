Detroit police have issued a reminder about curfews for minors in wake of a series of shootings in popular downtown areas.

When is the curfew in effect

The police tweeted on Saturday that it is unlawful for minors to be unaccompanied in public spaces at night.

The curfew already existed, but wasn't regularly enforced. Minors 15 and under are not allowed out unsupervised between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., while those aged 16 and 17 are under curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Where did the shootings take place?

According to Detroit mayor Mike Duggan, there were five shootings in Greektown and one in the Riverwalk in the space of the weekend.

"The shooters were promptly arrested by DPD [Detroit Police Department]," he said in a press conference on Monday. "It was a remarkable law enforcement performance, [but] it also shows how far we have to go ... We cannot let our children head into these areas unaccompanied."

Detroit police chief James White added that they're not discouraging minors from enjoying themselves, but they needed to focus on safety.

"We're not saying that the kids can't come down and have a good time, we want them to come down and have a good time," White said. "If you're dropping 20 kids off, 15 kids off, outside of curfew or close to curfew ... mom or dad, adult guardian, come along with them."