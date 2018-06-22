Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority fires back against Ambassador Bridge's 'untruths'

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is firing back against the Ambassador Bridge and the "untruths" contained in its TV ad that aired in Washington, targeting U.S. President Donald Trump.

That ad said the construction of the new Canadian-funded Gordie Howe International Bridge will take jobs and trade away from the U.S.

The WDBA, which oversees the project, shot back — posting the above image on social media which touts $150 million worth of work in Michigan while employing Americans. They've shared several other image facts on the bridge's Twitter account.

"We wanted to take this opportunity to correct the misinformation and come out with the facts," said WDBA spokesperson Mark Butler.

Watch the bridge ad appealing to Trump here:

Ad was paid for by the Detroit International Bridge Company. 1:00

He said there are "hundreds of Canadians and hundreds of Americans" working on the Gordie Howe bridge right now, but couldn't be more specific than that.

The clapback isn't a directive from the federal government, Butler said. Rather, it's within the WDBA's mandate "to make sure that the information that's out there is correct."

Butler said the WDBA isn't concerned about Trump making any decisions based on the Ambassador Bridge's TV ad.

"This is an attempt to bolster one person's position over the other. It's certainly not something we're taking seriously," said Butler. "It's clearly just a distraction."

The target date to select a preferred proponent to build the bridge is set for the end of June. However, Butler said that might be slightly delayed.

"If not by the end of this month, certainly a few days following the end of the month."