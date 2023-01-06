CEO of Crown corp. leading Gordie Howe Bridge project resigns

The CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) — the Crown corporation overseeing the Gordie Howe International Bridge project — has resigned.

In a brief statement Friday, Dominic LeBlanc, minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, said he had accepted the resignation of Bryce Phillips, effective as of that day.

"I would like to thank Mr. Phillips for his dedication and commitment to WDBA over the past four years, and I wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

No reason for Phillips' departure was provided.

CBC News reached out to Infrastructure Canada, but it said it would not be providing further comment.

"Bryce is to be credited with many accomplishments that WDBA has achieved since construction started on the Gordie Howe International Bridge in 2018," Tim Murphy, chair of WDBA board of directors, said in a statement.

"We thank him for his contributions."

The $5.6-billion dollar bridge between Windsor and Detroit will be the largest cable-stayed bridge in North America.

The bridge was expected to be complete by the end of 2024, but last month, officials said traffic may not flow over the crossing until sometime in 2025.