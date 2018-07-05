Bridging North America has been selected as the consortium group to build, maintain and finance the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The group was one of three proponent teams who were evaluated based on a number of criteria, including design-and-build approach, infrastructure durability and maintenance plans.

But that's not the only detail that came out of the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority's (WDBA) Thursday morning news conference. We now know the bridge will be 'cable-stayed' and will be the largest span across North America.

Here's what we know

The Gordie Howe bridge will be the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America, spanning 853 metres across and 'as tall as the Ren Centre,' according to WDBA communications director Mark Butler.

The bridge will have a 125-year life span, hold six lanes and require a 2.5 km trip to drive across.

Windsor's port of entry will see local road improvements and integrated public art. Detroit's port of entry will also see local road improvements as well as the inclusion of a pedestrian bridge at Junction Street.

The WDBA will be engaging directly with Canadian Indigenous people during the construction of the bridge.

Construction on the bridge will begin later this month.​

Early work has already begun

On the Canadian side:

One million tonnes of soil and fill have already been added

A new 4-km access road is being developed

Work with Hydro One is being done to remove overhead lines

At-risk species are being protected

On the U.S. side:

Utilities are being relocated

Sewer crossings will be added on I-75

Who's in the group?

According to WDBA board chair Dwight Duncan, 'Bridging North America' met all the necessary qualifications to be named as the project's consortium

The WDBA lists the following companies as being Bridging North America's 'prime team members':

ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc.

Dragados Canada Inc.

Fluor Canada Ltd.

AECOM

RBC Dominion Securities Inc.

Carlos Fernandez Casado and FHECOR Ingenieros Consultores, S.A. (CFC/FHECOR)

Moriyama & Teshima

Smith-Miller+Hawkinson Architects.

Many of these companies helped to construct of the Herb Gray Parkway which will connect Highway 401 to the Gordie Howe bridge.