Traffic at Detroit-Windsor Tunnel bouncing back despite toll increase

Traffic volumes at Windsor-Detroit tunnel last month are nearing pre-pandemic levels despite a toll increase of 25 cents for Detroit-bound traffic.

The toll is now $6.75 Canadian if paying by debit or credit card.

According to Carolyn Brown, the CEO Windsor-Detroit Borderlink, the operator of the Windsor half of the tunnel, the tunnel handled 309,000 vehicles in January of 2019 and last month 274,000 vehicles made the trip both ways.

Even though tolls went up by a dollar U.S. on the American side to $6.50 US, Brown doesn't see the toll increases to be a deterent to travel.

"To cross the Detroit River, taking the tunnel is the most economical way to do it," said Brown, referring to the increases at the Ambassador Bridge where the tolls are now $9.25 Canadian to go to the states and $7 US to go from the U.S. to Canada.

Brown points to maintenance costs as the reason for the toll increase. The board of the tunnel corporation set a policy a couple of years ago for a 4 per cent toll increase every two years.

Carolyn Brown, CEO Windsor-Detroit Borderlink. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

However, Jean-Marie Ndibanje of Windsor plans to take fewer trips to Detroit due to the price increases.

"I think that is not fair because all the prices are increasing so we should get a break at least for crossing the border," said Ndibanje.

While Amreen Rakhra will still visit family in the states every week she still laments the price increase.

"I mean those people who go everyday, it's so much to give them, right," said Rakhra.

Meanwhile, Brown points out that Nexpress account holders pay a much lower price, $5.60 Canadian to go from Detroit to Windsor and $5.40 Cdn. to go from Windsor to Detroit. The price is even lower for electric vehicles — $5 either way.

"Nexpress Toll is the way to go," said Brown.

The bridge company offers a similar commuter discount card.

The tunnel hasn't paid the City of Windsor a dividend since the beginning of the pandemic since travel was extremely restricted. Brown said they will assess what traffic volumes are like over the course of the year and administration will review cash flow and make a determination in December whether there will be a dividend paid this year.

Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino said he isn't surprised the toll increase isn't expected to curtail traffic and agrees visitation is up at businesses like his.

"Certainly we're seeing more and more of our U.S. friends and family and visitors come back over the border," said Agostino. "As long as it's cheaper to get over the border than it is [to pay a] cover charge to most places downtown, you're doing all right."