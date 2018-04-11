Windsor dentist says to expect backlogs, major changes once offices can reopen

You might feel you're missing out on a lot of the pleasures of normal life during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a trip to the dentist might not be one of them.

Even one missed checkup or cleaning is not ideal, said Dr. David Mady, but unfortunately right now we have no choice.

Mady is a dentist who practises in Windsor, Tecumseh, Belle River, Amherstburg, Leamington and Ridgetown. He said all but one of his offices are closed and he is only allowed to perform procedures in a "severe emergency."

"Even if it's your front tooth — it has to be oral facial trauma [to be seen]," he said, citing the guidelines set by the province and the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario.

Like Mady, most dentists have been handling emergency procedures since Ontario's state of emergency began, but so far provincial officials say there is "no timing" yet for dental clinics to fully open back up.

That means routine visits for cleanings, cavities, or even bridge work is out for the question for now.

"We basically completely shut down," said Mady. "There's no routine dental care right now, none."

While Mady worries for his patients, he said the backlog means mean it will be a long time before anyone gets into his chair — not to mention new safety precautions that will need implementing.

"We're waiting... but I don't think even getting back it's going to be regular check ups. I don't know," he said.

Mady said safety for his staff and patients has to be their top priority, and that could mean longer wait times for appointments, fewer available appointments, and

Modified layouts, more barriers and renovations are all options being discussed said Mady.

LISTEN| Hear more from Dr. David Mady about how he is preparing for what's next in the dental industry:

You probably feel you're missing out on a lot of the pleasures of normal life during the pandemic. But what about going to the dentist? Could there be trouble brewing in your mouth with these appointments on hold? Tony speaks with Dr. David Mady, he practices in Essex county. 6:30

Right now, they're talking about a three-hour grace period in offices between patients because of a drill they use on about 90 per cent of patients.The worry is the drill could put the virus into the air, unless a air filter systems can be implemented

"Dentists and hygienists are in the highest risk category generating aerosols," said Mady. "We want to keep our patients out of the hospitals and medical clinics but when we get back we're going to have so many issues."

All the changes will also mean added costs.

"Things are going to change," said Mady. "It's going to change the face of dentistry and how we did things in the past no question."

For now, Mady said dentists are asking people to do what they've always asked them to do — brush twice a day and floss everyday to maintain proper hygiene.

"Ultimately we'll survive and ultimately we'll thrive but it's going to be a while."