2018: Windsor's deadliest year since 1978

It was the deadliest year in Windsor's recorded history — and online records for homicides go back to 1978.

From February to November, there were 10 homicides in the city.

1. Teen's death ruled a homicide

In February, Chance Gauthier was shot and killed in downtown Windsor.

Police received reports of a man laying in an alley at the intersection of Church Street and Caroline Street, which is how they found his body.

2. Police say Sandwich Towne death a homicide

Leonard Damm, 73, was deliberately killed in Windsor's west end and police sought witnesses, canvassing the neighbourhood.

3. Aggravated assault victim dies

The details surrounding this investigation are protected by a publication ban.

CBC News language style guides consider this death a homicide, although Windsor police refer to it is a manslaughter.

4. Woman found dead in her apartment

Autumn Taggart was found dead in her apartment in June. Police say her 9-year-old child was also home at the time.

A Canadian citizen living in Michigan was arrested in August for Taggart's murder.

5. Everts Avenue homicide Windsor's fifth of the year

Windsor police on scene of a fatal shooting in the city's downtown. (Colin Côté-Paulette/CBC)

A 66-year old was found dead with "obvious signs of trauma" after someone called police to send them there.

After investigation, the caller — who was also the victim's son — was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

6. Downtown shooting treated as homicide

Windsor's only unsolved murder of 2018 is the death of Jason Solomon.

Police believe the University of Windsor student, from Toronto, was targeted in the shooting.

A vehicle believed to be connected to the incident was involved in an accident with police in the Peel Region the day after the shooting.

7. 18-year-old dies after Walkerville shooting

The forensic identification unit investigates a house on Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Two young men were arrested in the September murder of Darrion Moffatt.

Moffatt was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two days later.

8. Forcible confinement, murder in community housing

Two people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and forcible confinement after a 37-year-old was found with "obvious signs on trauma" in September.

9. Man falls from hotel balcony, charges upgraded after death

A 36-year-old fell from a second-floor hotel balcony and was seriously injured.

A 19-year-old was arrested. The victim later died and charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.

10. Fatal family argument marks Windsor's 10th homicide

A 25-year old died in November after a family argument turned fatal.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing and the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

One person was arrested.