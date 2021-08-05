Canada's Dayna Pidhoresky to run Olympic marathon after quarantining in Japan

While the road to the starting line is difficult for some athletes, Dayna Pidhoresky has had some extra hurdles in her path since arriving in Tokyo.

Pidhoresky is one of three Canadians who will run the women's marathon at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Because of a COVID-19 case on her flight to Japan, Pidhoresky, as well as her husband and coach Josh Seifarth, were told to quarantine for 14 days. The Tecumseh, Ont., native, who lives in Vancouver, was sent to a hotel room without the ability to train, aside from on a stationary bicycle.

"She couldn't get out and train, she couldn't interact with the rest of the team. She was very much isolated," said Simon Nathan, the high-performance director with Athletics Canada, who joined CBC Radio's Windsor Morning on Thursday.

The day of Pidhoresky's race is her first day of freedom, though she has been able to do some training under somewhat relaxed protocols since late last week, when she was transferred to a new site in Sapporo, where the race will take place, Nathan said.

Considered a close contact due to her proximity to the person who tested positive on the plane, Pidhoresky has been tested every day since she arrived with negative results. Nathan said he understands why Japan's protocols exist and said Pidhoresky's predicament just came down to luck.

Southwestern Ontario athletes shine

Pidhoresky, 34, is one of about a dozen athletes hailing from the Windsor, Sarnia and Chatham-Kent areas who qualified to compete on the world's grandest stage.

It's the first Olympics for Pidhoresky, a former University of Windsor athlete. She qualified after becoming the fastest woman to complete the 2019 Toronto Waterfront Marathon, in 2:29:03.

As for what effect the quarantine will have on her performance, Nathan said it can't help, but it's hard to say what the impact will be.

"I can honestly say we've never locked someone up in a room 14 days before a marathon," he said. "It's completely unique."

A few days won't make a difference physically, he said, but there is a mental aspect, and she won't have as much opportunity to acclimatize to the heat.

"It's going to be a tough go for her, but everything I've seen, and everything I know of her says she'll give it her absolute best."