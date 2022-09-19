What's open and closed in Windsor on the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II
Here's a quick look at what will be open on the Sept. 19 day of mourning in Windsor.
City of Windsor offices, federal services closed
The federal government has declared Sept. 19 a National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
It's a holiday for the federal public service, but not an Ontario holiday, so provincial services are open and school is going ahead as scheduled.
Premier Doug Ford said Ontarians can participate in a moment of silence at 1 p.m. to honour the queen.
In Windsor, municipal offices are closed and the city is hosting a public viewing event for the queen's funeral at City Hall Square.
You can also watch live coverage from CBC News.
Here's what you need to know about what's open and closed in Windsor.
What's open
- Transit Windsor buses are running on a regular schedule.
- Retail stores are not obligated to close.
- Provincial offences court is open.
- Schools are open and provincial services are going ahead.
- Waste collection in Windsor will go ahead as scheduled.
- Community centres, pools and arenas are open, along with the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub.
- The 211 call centre, which provides information about community and social services, will be operating.
What's closed
- The city of Windsor's administrative offices are closed.
- The city's 311 Customer Contact Centre is closed.
- All Windsor Public Library Branches are closed.
- Service Canada offices and passport offices are closed.
- Parking enforcement ticket payment offices will be closed but tickets can still be paid online.
- Adventure Bay Family Water Park is closed.
- Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House are closed in accordance with their usual schedule.
