Windsor dance non-profit in danger of closing following pandemic shutdowns

The future of an established Windsor dance studio is in jeopardy following more than two years of pandemic restrictions and shutdowns.

Windsor Dance eXperience first opened its doors nearly 20 years ago. Now, the organization is in a struggle to keep those doors open, looking to raise $18,000 on top of projected revenues by July or face closure by the end of August.

"December 2019 we closed our last Christmas show, and we haven't been able to perform on stage since then," said artistic director Tiffany Chan.

Chan explained that most of the studio's revenue is based on ticket sales, and membership has been cut in half "because people just aren't getting out yet."

"We are actually in danger of closing," she said.

Right now, the studio is rehearsing for a new show in July at the Capitol Theatre called Cosmos. The dancers are happy to be back on the floor.

"It's amazing, the energy is always 100 per cent here," said dancer and choreographer Simone Orlando. "We all have a great time and being active again, I feel like we were at home for two years."

Chan is hopeful the organization can bounce back. So far, it has raised $4,000 toward the goal, and is looking to raise more money by holding various fundraisers, applying for grants and seeking out sponsorship opportunities.

Dancers rehearse at Windsor Dance eXperience on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The non-profit studio is in danger of closing due to financial issues sparked by pandemic closures. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We really think that it is a tangible goal, but it's going to be a lot of work," Chan said.

The dance studio isn't alone in its struggles, as organizations in the arts pick up the pieces following two years of cancelled events, an ever-changing landscape of public health restrictions and smaller crowds.

The Arts Council Windsor and Region, which advocates for the arts community, has also had trouble.

"Since 2019, we haven't been able to have anyone in the gallery," said Kaitlyn Karns, outreach and administrative coordinator. "And when you have people come in the gallery, that's a good opportunity for donations and rentals, but that has literally just started literally like two weeks ago."

She said right now there are many different grants organizations can apply to and is optimistic about the arts bouncing back.

"To be honest, I think right now people are kind of finally doing the projects they wanted to do two years ago that have been rescheduled and rescheduled," Karns said.