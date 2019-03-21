Skip to Main Content
Windsor's wind turbine plant gets $60K fine for injured worker

Windsor's wind turbine plant gets $60K fine for injured worker

CS Wind is currently in a state of shutdown, according to the Ministry of Labour.

CS Wind was previously convicted of a worker injury in 2016

CBC News ·
CS Wind Canada quietly winded down operations in 2018. (Jason Viau/CBC)

CS Wind, a wind turbine manufacturing plant in Windsor, has been fined $60,000 after a worker was injured while disassembling flanges to dispose as scrap metal.

Flanges are wind tower sections formed of large metal rings.

On Oct. 30, 2017, a worker was making cuts on a flange when a piece fell.

The employee received a severe injury, which resulted in a permanent injury, according to the Ministry of Labour.

The investigation revealed that CS Wind didn't provide workers with "information, instruction and or instruction with respect to a safe procedure for cutting wind tower sections."

This is not CS Wind's first conviction.

In 2016, the company was fined for an incident where a worker received multiple injuries "from the movement of components of a wind tower under construction."

CS Wind was fined $60,000 in that case.

Currently, the company is "in a state of shutdown," according to the ministry.

CBC News reported on March 15, 2019 that workers had been laid off after a slowdown in work.

The company first opened the Windsor location in 2011.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us