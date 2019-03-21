Windsor's wind turbine plant gets $60K fine for injured worker
CS Wind was previously convicted of a worker injury in 2016
CS Wind, a wind turbine manufacturing plant in Windsor, has been fined $60,000 after a worker was injured while disassembling flanges to dispose as scrap metal.
Flanges are wind tower sections formed of large metal rings.
On Oct. 30, 2017, a worker was making cuts on a flange when a piece fell.
The employee received a severe injury, which resulted in a permanent injury, according to the Ministry of Labour.
The investigation revealed that CS Wind didn't provide workers with "information, instruction and or instruction with respect to a safe procedure for cutting wind tower sections."
This is not CS Wind's first conviction.
In 2016, the company was fined for an incident where a worker received multiple injuries "from the movement of components of a wind tower under construction."
CS Wind was fined $60,000 in that case.
Currently, the company is "in a state of shutdown," according to the ministry.
CBC News reported on March 15, 2019 that workers had been laid off after a slowdown in work.
The company first opened the Windsor location in 2011.