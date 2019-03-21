Windsor's wind turbine plant gets $60K fine for injured worker

CS Wind, a wind turbine manufacturing plant in Windsor, has been fined $60,000 after a worker was injured while disassembling flanges to dispose as scrap metal.

Flanges are wind tower sections formed of large metal rings.

On Oct. 30, 2017, a worker was making cuts on a flange when a piece fell.

The employee received a severe injury, which resulted in a permanent injury, according to the Ministry of Labour.

The investigation revealed that CS Wind didn't provide workers with "information, instruction and or instruction with respect to a safe procedure for cutting wind tower sections."

This is not CS Wind's first conviction.

In 2016, the company was fined for an incident where a worker received multiple injuries "from the movement of components of a wind tower under construction."

CS Wind was fined $60,000 in that case.

Currently, the company is "in a state of shutdown," according to the ministry.

CBC News reported on March 15, 2019 that workers had been laid off after a slowdown in work.

The company first opened the Windsor location in 2011.