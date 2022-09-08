Windsor police say downtown is safe, but the numbers paint a more complicated picture

Roger Baz has been working in downtown Windsor for six years and he says he's concerned about his safety.

Some who live and frequent downtown Windsor say it's more dangerous than ever in Windsor's downtown core after a series of violent events this weekend and last, but Windsor police say otherwise.

Jason Crawley, deputy chief of Windsor Police Service, told reporters earlier this week that crimes against people are actually down, and "I can assure you the downtown is very safe."

But Roger Baz, who works as a parking attendant in downtown Windsor, says he knew the victim of one of the stabbing attacks over the weekend in passing. Having worked downtown for the past six years, he say he's concerned about the changes he sees.

"It's gotten a lot more dangerous," he said. "Before you could walk down an alley without having to look over your shoulder, but now you've got to worry about who's coming up behind you."

There has been a string of high-profile incidents recently.

Downtown crime stats Duration 0:31 There were more than 200 crimes reported in Windsor's downtown core in 2022 than there were in 2021, year to date while the rate of assaults has remained constant.

Over the weekend, there were two stabbings reported and one unprovoked act of violence, police say, and police boosted their presence in the area. This followed events from the previous weekend in which two men were randomly attacked and robbed, police say, by a group of young men, five of whom are now facing charges.

When asked about longer term trends, however, Crawley pointed out that crimes against people is under the 10-year monthly average. That average has been around 8.75 occurrences per month, but right now, that number is 6.11.

"It's a good news story for our community," Crawley said. "It's a good news story for our downtown."

Different numbers, different story

However, Crawley said that the crimes were not weighted for severity in this measurement. For this, he said, one would need to refer to the Crime Severity Index (CSI), which assigns a higher number to a more severe crime such as homicide, and a lower number for crimes like uttering threats.

While those numbers have not been released for 2022, there was a 2.53 per cent increase in violent incidents from 2020 to 2021. But that was a far reach from the double-digit increases the region saw in 2017 and 2018, and lower than a national increase of more than five per cent.

A map of violent incidents reported by police in downtown Windsor since Aug. 27. (CBC)

CBC also examined crime levels on a smaller timeline.

Using an interactive tool on the Windsor Police Service website, and measuring east to west from Glengarry Avenue to Bruce Avenue, and north to south from Riverside Drive to Wyandotte Street, the numbers show more than 200 more crimes reported between Jan. 1 and Sept. 6 this year than there were in the same date range in 2021. When it comes to assaults, that number has stayed constant at 9.1 occurrences per month.

Worst they've seen

As for Baz, he said he's most concerned at night, but crimes also happen in the daylight hours. He believes the root of the problem is drugs.

'Just be wise in your timing and space but enjoy the downtown.'​​​​​​ - Bob Cameron

"They're robbing everybody to get the money to do it," he said.

Bob Cameron, director of the Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative (DWCC), also notices a difference.

"We don't understand why," he said. "We feel the sorrow of it, of the victims, because they are our neighbours."

'Wouldn't want to be anywhere else'

Cameron said the DWCC works to create a safe space for people to enjoy life in the area through programming.

"Most recently over the past few years is our recovery program which looks at the trauma that's the engine driving addictions, mental illness and maladaptive behaviours," Cameron said.

"How do we deal with the pain people are feeling instead of saying, 'What's wrong with you?'"

Echoing police, Cameron said that awareness is key in downtown and that his concern is mainly at night.

"Just be wise in your timing and space but enjoy the downtown," he said. "We all live in our community down here and wouldn't want to be anywhere else."