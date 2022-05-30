City of Windsor pitches new full-size cricket field

Windsor's cricket players may soon have a full-sized pitch to compete on.

The proposed pitch will be located in Derwent Park in Forest Glade. The city is investing $100,000 toward a design for the project, which will also include upgrades to multi-use trails in the park, located near Forest Glade Drive and the E.C. Row Expressway.

Anwar Shahid, the president of the Windsor-Essex Cricket League, says there's growing demand for the pitches in the city mostly due to international students from parts of the world where the sport is commonly played.

"More cricket pitches means players can more enjoy the game and also, some of the players are so talented, they can represent the Ontario cricket team. They can represent the Canadian national cricket team also," he said.

City administration expects the full design will be complete by the end of the summer. Then, the project will be presented to council for consideration as a part of the 2023 proposed capital budget.

"We want to be able to keep up with this growing activity," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who spoke at a press conference at the park along with Ward 7 Coun. Jeewen Gill and Ward 8 Coun. Gary Kaschak on Friday.

The pitch would be one of three in the city, and the only full-size place to play the growing sport.

More from CBC Windsor: