Police arrest suspect who fled scene of collision, 1 in hospital

A two-vehicle collision Thursday evening sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old man from Windsor is facing two charges

Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly fled the scene of a collision. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor police have charged a 20-year-old man after he allegedly fled from the scene of a collision Thursday night.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of George Avenue and Reginald Street, police say, at around 8:05 p.m.

A white Chrysler sedan was found on the front lawn of a home. A silver Cadillac was left on a curb about 15 metres away from the intersection. The suspect fled on foot.

The driver of the Chrysler was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police found the suspect on St. Louis Avenue near Edgar Street early Friday morning at around 2:30 a.m., around 3 km away from the site of the collision.

The man is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failure to remain at the scene.

Police say he was released with promise to appear in future court date.

