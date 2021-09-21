Proof of vaccination needed to enter city of Windsor recreation centres

Starting on Wednesday, anyone currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination will have to show proof they have received their shots in order to use the City of Windsor's indoor recreation and event spaces.

The city announced the measure on Monday, two days before the provincial vaccination certification program takes effect.

Anyone 12 and older will have to show proof of full vaccination, along with identification, in order to enter any city-owned recreation centre or indoor event space such as the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex and the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

The requirement goes beyond the incoming provincial rule, which does not require proof of vaccination for those aged 12 to 17 who are participating in a sporting event but mandates that spectators must be vaccinated.

The city says the decision locally reflects a desire to boost vaccination levels as well as avoid any confusion.

Last week, the city approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine policy that sets a deadline for all municipal staff to receive their shots.

Under the policy, employees would need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 or be placed on unpaid leave.

You can find your proof of vaccination on the Ontario Health website.