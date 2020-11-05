WECHU reports six new cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as new cases hold steady after a spike of 22 on Monday.

Of the six new cases, two are long-term care residents, one is a healthcare worker, two are close contacts of confirmed cases and one is still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has now had 2,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 60 of which are active, with 76 deaths.

Windsor-Essex at 'medium' risk of transmission

The unit's local pandemic status indicator remains at orange or medium risk of COVID-19 transmission.

In Wednesday's health unit briefing, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said WECHU would be taking a look at revising the indicator after Ontario introduced its own, separate colour-coded indicator. The province's system has Windsor-Essex in its green or lowest risk status, though it does not officially launch until Friday.

Ontario reported 998 cases as its daily average case count continues to increase.

Long-term care, retirement home outbreaks continue

Iller Lodge, a long-term care home, and Lifetimes on Riverside, a retirement home, remain in outbreak. Iller Lodge has six confirmed cases and Lifetimes has seven.

Ahmed said in the Wednesday briefing that while it's still early when it comes to those outbreaks, the health unit does not see indications that they are likely to be severe.



There are currently no workplace or school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 419 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of two — with 26 active cases and three deaths.

Lambton Public Health reported 375 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of one — with six active cases and 25 deaths.