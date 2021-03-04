31 students dismissed at Windsor school after COVID-19 case found

The English Catholic school board in Windsor-Essex says 31 elementary school students have been dismissed after a COVID-19 case was diagnosed in the school.

The students are from two cohorts at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School — one cohort is a classroom and the other is a group of students who ride the bus, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) said in a statement Wednesday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will contact any students and staff who may be affected and provide them with directions, the board said.

"We want to assure parents that we are cooperating with the health unit and doing everything we can to make sure that we continue to provide safe and healthy learning environments for their children," the board said.

There are five active COVID-19 cases within the WECDSB, and 10 active cases within the public board.

One outbreak has been declared at a school, École Élémentaire Catholique Monseigneur-Jean-Noël, where health unit officials say at least two cases have been found.

