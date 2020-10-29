Health unit reports six new cases, none from close contact

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, none of which came from known close contact with an infected individual.

The WECHU reported that three of the cases came from community transmission, one case was related to travel and two cases were still under investigation.

The six new cases come a day after the unit expressed confidence in its ability to trace new cases amid fluctuating numbers. WECHU reported three new cases Wednesday and 17 new cases on Tuesday. Of those 20 new cases, 14 came from close contact with an infected individual.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Wajid Ahmed said yesterday that while new cases are bad news, he was at least reassured that most were not coming from uncontrolled and untraced community transmission.

One workplace in Windsor-Essex continues to experience an outbreak — a food and beverage workplace in Kingsville. A construction workplace in Lakeshore is no longer in outbreak, according to the health unit.

No long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.

Windsor has now had 2,821 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 45 of which are active, with 76 deaths.

Testing centre closing

Windsor Regional Hospital said Thursday that it will be closing its COVID-19 assessment centre at the St. Clair College Sportsplex. The last test will be conducted Friday, Oct. 30 and all tests from that date will be administered at their Ouellette Campus location.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

CK Public health reported 406 total cases of COVID-19 at last update, 32 of which are active with three deaths.

Chatham-Kent has seen a large increase in cases this week, largely because of an outbreak at a single church in the region. Thirty cases are now reportedly associated with the church outbreak, CK Public Health said in a briefing. CK Public Health also said there was a connection between the church outbreak and an exposure at a Chatham blood clinic.

Lambton Public Health reported 369 total cases of COVID-19 at last update, one of which is active, with 25 deaths.