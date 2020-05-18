Tooth Fairy at work in Windsor area after premier deems service essential

For kids looking to cash in on their lost teeth, having a visit from the tooth fairy might seem like an impossible feat with physical distancing in place but in Windsor, upon request, she may just show up outside your house.

Patricia Fell says she is acting as an agent of the Tooth Fairy. (Submitted by Patricia Fell)

"We thought, this could be fun because people are missing out on the normalcy of their traditions," live performance artist Patricia Fell said.

Fell got funding from Windsor city's special COVID-19 art funding. Her program is called The Essential Tooth Fairy.

"It happened around the time that premier Ford announced that the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy were to be considered essential services," Fell said.

Instead of leaving the tooth under a pillow, Fell said the tooth should be set in a bowl in the middle of the person's yard or whatever works best.

"The Tooth Fairy will come and inspect it and will ensure that it's actually the tooth of a child that is living there and then there will be an exchange, like a fair trade," she said.

Even the tooth fairy has has to change her plans during this pandemic. We asked artist Patricia Fell how the fairy is incorporating physical distancing into a new tooth collection program in Windsor. 6:43

"The Tooth Fairy takes the tooth and the Tooth Fairy leaves an incredible activity pack with some amazing original dye cut original Tooth Fairy paper dolls made by Collette Broeders."

Fell, who said she is acting as an agent for the Tooth Fairy, said that as a live performing artist, finding an outlet has been difficult during the pandemic.

The tooth is exchanged for a Creativity Kit designed by visual artist Collette Broeders. (Submitted by Patricia Fell)

"It's absolutely delightful to see these kids," Fell said. "Like, nobody's ever seen the Tooth Fairy before."

She said that anyone that needs a visit from the Tooth Fairy should give her a call or send her a text.